CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

406 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

