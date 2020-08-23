CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

746 FPUS56 KMFR 232337

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CAZ080-241100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke through the night. Isolated dry thunderstorms well

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated dry

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-241100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke early this evening, then patchy smoke late this evening and

overnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the late evening and early morning, then becoming

light well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast around

5 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north late in the evening, then shifting to the east after

midnight shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-241100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then areas of smoke well

after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-241100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then

areas of smoke well after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms

well after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-241100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then patchy smoke well

after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the

south well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph late in

the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-241100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then

areas of smoke well after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms

well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather