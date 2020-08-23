CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
746 FPUS56 KMFR 232337
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CAZ080-241100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke through the night. Isolated dry thunderstorms well
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated dry
thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-241100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke early this evening, then patchy smoke late this evening and
overnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the late evening and early morning, then becoming
light well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of
smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast around
5 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to
the southwest late in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north late in the evening, then shifting to the east after
midnight shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-241100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then areas of smoke well
after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the evening. Areas of smoke after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ083-241100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then
areas of smoke well after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms
well after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph
late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-241100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early this evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then patchy smoke well
after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms well after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the
south well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph late in
the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ085-241100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
436 PM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke until well after midnight, then
areas of smoke well after midnight. Isolated dry thunderstorms
well after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
