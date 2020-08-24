CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze late this

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Areas

of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy

smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

