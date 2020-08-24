CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
468 FPUS56 KMFR 242138
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
CAZ080-251100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze late this
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ081-251100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and
early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early
in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early
morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows around
60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ082-251100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Areas
of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
late in the evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ083-251100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ084-251100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning.
Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ085-251100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then
shifting to the north well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather