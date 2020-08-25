CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

690 FPUS56 KMFR 252126

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CAZ080-261100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze late this evening

and overnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the

morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ081-261100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-261100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke early this

evening. Areas of smoke late this evening, then patchy smoke

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this evening, then shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in

the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-261100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke

in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-261100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke early this evening. Patchy smoke late this evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-261100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy smoke

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting

to the north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

