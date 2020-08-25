CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze late this evening
and overnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the
morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and
early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke early this
evening. Areas of smoke late this evening, then patchy smoke
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this evening, then shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in
the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the
afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then clear after midnight. Patchy smoke through the
night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight, then
shifting to the east well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke
in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke early this evening. Patchy smoke late this evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
225 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy smoke
through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting
to the north well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke
through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
