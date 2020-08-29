CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph early this afternoon increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then haze after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

