CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

_____

621 FPUS56 KMFR 141014

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

CAZ080-142300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming cloudy.

Smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of smoke in

the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-142300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. In the shasta valley,

northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the late morning and early afternoon, then

increasing to 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of smoke in

the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming southeast around 5 mph early in the

afternoon shifting to the south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-142300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas

of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this

morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-142300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-142300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke until early afternoon, then

areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then smoke after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph late

in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning,

then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-142300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather