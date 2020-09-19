CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

646 FPUS56 KMFR 191016

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

CAZ080-192300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ081-192300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke early this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-192300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ083-192300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

CAZ084-192300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy smoke

through the day. Haze in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the northwest

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ085-192300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

316 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy smoke.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening, then shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

