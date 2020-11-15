CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain until early afternoon, then chance of rain late

this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. In the shasta valley,

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight. Elsewhere,

southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Very windy. In

the shasta valley, south winds 40 to 45 mph decreasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain likely early this

afternoon. Chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level

6500 feet this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain until early afternoon, then chance of rain late

this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely until early afternoon, then chance of rain

late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

354 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then

chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

