CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
702 FPUS56 KMFR 171102
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
CAZ080-180000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Snow showers late this afternoon. Snow
level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing
to 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely.
Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-180000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early this morning, then rain
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Very windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 35 to 45 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 25 to 40 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows around 40.
South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the
evening and overnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ082-180000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely early this morning, then rain and
snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Precipitation may
be heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in
the morning. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ083-180000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow early this morning, then rain
and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow
level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering
to 5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph early in the evening then 40 mph well after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until
early afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ084-180000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain early this morning, then rain showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet
after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-180000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Rain showers likely in the late morning and early
afternoon. Rain showers late this afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering
to 5500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of
rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet
lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the
Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 4300 feet lowering to 3700 feet
after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 3900 feet. Highs around 40. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather