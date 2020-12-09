CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers

in the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers

in the evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2400 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs around

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

