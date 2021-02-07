CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning,

then becoming light early this afternoon becoming north around

5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

326 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

