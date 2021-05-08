CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

_____

782 FPUS56 KMFR 080937

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

236 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather