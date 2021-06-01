CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

302 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then

shifting to the south early this afternoon shifting to the west

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

