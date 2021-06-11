CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

186 FPUS56 KMFR 111337

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

CAZ080-112300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-112300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening, then

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-112300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

evening, then shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-112300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-112300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-112300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

637 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather