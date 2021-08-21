CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

_____

368 FPUS56 KMFR 210954

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

CAZ080-212300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke and haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-212300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-212300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Smoke

this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-212300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke this morning, then smoke and haze this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-212300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke until early afternoon. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-212300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

254 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Areas of

smoke through the day. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather