CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021 _____ 983 FPUS56 KMFR 291015 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 CAZ080-292300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-292300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then smoke late this afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ082-292300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke early this afternoon. Smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the north well after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ083-292300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze this morning. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ084-292300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ CAZ085-292300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 314 AM PDT Sun Aug 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather