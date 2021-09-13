CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Haze

this morning. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast around 5 mph late in the morning,

then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Haze and patchy smoke.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon

then becoming sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

352 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

