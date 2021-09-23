CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

248 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze this morning. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze this morning. Haze late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Haze early this morning. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

