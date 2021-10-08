CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning, then

shifting to the south early in the afternoon shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the late morning and early afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog late this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

