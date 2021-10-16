CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

284 FPUS56 KMFR 161037

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning, then

shifting to the northeast early this afternoon shifting to the

south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 4300 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

