CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 817 FPUS56 KMFR 221023 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 CAZ080-230000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-230000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-230000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-230000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ CAZ084-230000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north early this afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-230000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 222 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather