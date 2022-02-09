CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

