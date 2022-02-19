CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 913 FPUS56 KMFR 191139 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 CAZ080-200000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-200000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ082-200000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-200000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-200000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-200000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 338 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$