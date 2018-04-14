CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

027 FPUS55 KPSR 140425

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

924 PM MST Fri Apr 13 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

924 PM MST Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 46 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 84. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

924 PM MST Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

924 PM MST Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

924 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

924 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and much cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

924 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

