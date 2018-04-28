CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Updated 11:38 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
833 PM MST Fri Apr 27 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
833 PM MST Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
AZZ541-549-555-281100-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
833 PM MST Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 59 to 69. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in
the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.
AZZ553-554-281100-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
833 PM MST Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ566-281100-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
833 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph
in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind
20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 10 to
15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
CAZ562-281100-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
833 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 10 to 20 mph
in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Windy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
CAZ560-561-281100-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
833 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs
70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90.
_____
