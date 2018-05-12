CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018

_____

474 FPUS55 KPSR 122314

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

413 PM MST Sat May 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

413 PM MST Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 59 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

413 PM MST Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

413 PM MST Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

413 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

413 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

413 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

