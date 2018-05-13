CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

_____

917 FPUS55 KPSR 132022

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

121 PM MST Sun May 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

121 PM MST Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

121 PM MST Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

121 PM MST Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather