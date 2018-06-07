CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

_____

287 FPUS55 KPSR 070913

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

212 AM MST Thu Jun 7 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

212 AM MST Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

212 AM MST Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

212 AM MST Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

212 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

212 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

212 AM PDT Thu Jun 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

_____

