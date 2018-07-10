CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

259 PM MST Tue Jul 10 2018

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows 78 to 83. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 101. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 71 to

81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to

82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 99. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

