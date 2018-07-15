CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

_____

878 FPUS55 KPSR 150334

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

833 PM MST Sat Jul 14 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

833 PM MST Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 85. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to

84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 85.

Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

833 PM MST Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

833 PM MST Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 73 to

83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

74 to 84. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

833 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

833 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

833 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

_____

