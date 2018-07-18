CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

596 FPUS55 KPSR 182049

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 PM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-191100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 PM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 103 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 82 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

$$

AZZ541-549-191100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

149 PM MST Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 75 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

$$

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather