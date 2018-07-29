CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

231 AM MST Sun Jul 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek



.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 104. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction



.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge



.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

231 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring



.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 101 to 106. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village



.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

