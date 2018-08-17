CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

291 FPUS55 KPSR 171222

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

521 AM MST Fri Aug 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

521 AM MST Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

521 AM MST Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

521 AM MST Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

521 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 77 to

87. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

521 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

521 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

