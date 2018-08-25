CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

108 FPUS55 KPSR 250905

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

204 AM MST Sat Aug 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

