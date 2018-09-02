CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

852 FPUS55 KPSR 022055

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 PM MST Sun Sep 2 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 PM MST Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 96 to 100. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Light wind in the morning

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 PM MST Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 PM MST Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

_____

