968 FPUS55 KPSR 110837

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

136 AM MST Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

136 AM MST Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

136 AM MST Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-112300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

136 AM MST Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

136 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

136 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

136 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

