CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

292 FPUS55 KPSR 232017

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 PM MST Sun Sep 23 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-241100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 PM MST Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-241100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 PM MST Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-241100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 PM MST Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ566-241100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-241100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-241100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

_____

