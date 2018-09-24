CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

959 FPUS55 KPSR 242141

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

240 PM MST Mon Sep 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

240 PM MST Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

240 PM MST Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

240 PM MST Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

240 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

240 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

240 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather