CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
320 FPUS55 KPSR 292242
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
73 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs
94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows
71 to 76. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall
up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 87. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows
69 to 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up
to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance
of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-301100-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain
50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows
64 to 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
up to an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up
to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
AZZ553-554-301100-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain
50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to
87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.
Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows
63 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and
a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Chance of measurable rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ566-301100-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the
evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs
96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of measurable rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter
and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance
of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter
of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ562-301100-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a
tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of measurable rain
50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows 70 to 80.
Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ560-561-301100-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96.
South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the
evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88. South
wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 62 to 72. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent.
Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
_____
