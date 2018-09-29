CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

320 FPUS55 KPSR 292242

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-301100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

73 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

71 to 76. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming east 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 87. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows

69 to 73. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance

of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-301100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows

64 to 74. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

up to an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-301100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

341 PM MST Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 82 to

87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows

63 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-301100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter

and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance

of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter

of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-301100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

73 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of measurable rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows 70 to 80.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-301100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

341 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 62 to 72. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

