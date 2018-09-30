CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
722 FPUS55 KPSR 301040
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs
93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 81 to
85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.
Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. East wind 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rain possible in the morning. Highs
80 to 85. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of measurable
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-302300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming north after midnight. Chance of measurable rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of
an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. East wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rain possible. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
AZZ553-554-302300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then considerable cloudiness
with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs
93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to
85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rain possible. Lows 60 to 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible,
except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch
possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance
of measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of
measurable rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ566-302300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 66 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ562-302300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.
Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth
of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to
20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ560-561-302300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. South
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 85. South wind
5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs
77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
_____
