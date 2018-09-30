CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

722 FPUS55 KPSR 301040

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 81 to

85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rain possible in the morning. Highs

80 to 85. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-302300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-302300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

339 AM MST Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to

85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rain possible. Lows 60 to 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance

of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ566-302300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 66 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-302300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 93 to 98. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-302300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

339 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 85. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs

77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

