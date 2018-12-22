CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

957 FPUS55 KPSR 221116

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

415 AM MST Sat Dec 22 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

415 AM MST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 70 to

73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Light wind in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

415 AM MST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 70 to

75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

415 AM MST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light wind in the morning

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

315 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind in the

evening becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

315 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light wind in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust. Windy and cooler. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

315 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

$$

