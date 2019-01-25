CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

231 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

231 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

231 AM MST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

