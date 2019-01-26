CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

803 FPUS55 KPSR 260923

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

223 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

223 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 73. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

223 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light wind in the evening becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

223 AM MST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness, breezy and cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather