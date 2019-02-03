CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1025 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1025 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 67.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of measurable rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1025 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rain possible in

the morning. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of measurable rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of

an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1025 PM MST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

925 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers in the evening, then

mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

90 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

925 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers in the evening, then

mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain

90 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

61 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

61 to 66. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

925 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Windy. Locally heavy rain

possible in the evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of measurable precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

