CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

305 PM MST Sat Feb 9 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-101100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

305 PM MST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 57 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 50. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-101100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

305 PM MST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 32 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-101100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

305 PM MST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 30 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 26 to 36. North wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-101100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

205 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-101100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

205 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-101100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

205 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

