CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

321 AM MST Sun Feb 10 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

321 AM MST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 65. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 56 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 38. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

321 AM MST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of measurable rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and

a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

50. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

321 AM MST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

221 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 65 to 70. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

221 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. A slight

chance of showers. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 25 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. very windy. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. very

windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

221 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 50 to 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

