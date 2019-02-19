CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

366 FPUS55 KPSR 192238

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

337 PM MST Tue Feb 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

337 PM MST Tue Feb 19 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

52 to 57. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 44.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy with showers. Highs 49 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rain possible in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ549-555-201100-

Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction

337 PM MST Tue Feb 19 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Not as cold. Lows

31 to 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rain possible in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rain possible. Lows 32 to

42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

between a half and one inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

237 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 27 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

54 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 44. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

237 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Not

as cold. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Windy and cooler.

Highs 53 to 58. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to

46. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

237 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Not as

cold. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then considerable cloudiness with rain likely and a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs

40 to 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

