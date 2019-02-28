CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

231 AM MST Thu Feb 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

231 AM MST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 53. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

231 AM MST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

231 AM MST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

131 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

131 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Lows 52 to 62.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 75 to 80.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

131 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

