CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

638 FPUS55 KPSR 060715

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-061100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows 52 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 53 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Much colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-061100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half

of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall between a quarter and a

half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-061100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1214 AM MST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter

of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ566-061100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1114 PM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ562-061100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1114 PM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and cooler.

Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-061100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1114 PM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy. Not

as cool. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 64 to 74. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

