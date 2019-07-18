CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Thu Jul 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

